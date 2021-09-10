US Open 2021, Women’s Singles Final: Fernandez vs Raducanu Head-to-head, time in India and Telecast info

While Fernandez beat the likes of Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber to reach the semifinal, Raducanu went through Belina Bencic to reach the last four. And the teenagers surprised many with their grit and determination.

On Thursday (September 9), the teenagers continued their fairytale run in the last four match as well with Fernandez overcoming second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, while Raducanu got the better of 17th seeded Maria Sakkari in straight sets to become first qualifier to reach final.

US Open 2021: Fernandez stuns Sabalenka to enter maiden Grand Slam final

The 19-year-old Canadian, Fernandez defeated Belarus' Sabalenka 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 as the 18-year-old Raducanu followed with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Greece's Sakkari to reach their maiden Grand Slam final.

US Open 2021: Raducanu creates history to sets up Fernandez clash

Now with the teenagers set to battle in the final, myKhel takes a look at their run in, head-to-head record and telecast information:

Leylah Fernandez vs Emma Raducanu Head-to-head stats The pair have met once before in the 2018 Wimbledon Juniors round of 32 contest with the Brit Raducanu winning the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. This will be their first meeting on hard court and as it stands, the head-to-head record stands 1-0 in favour of the 18-year-old Raducanu. Leylah Fernandez Path to US Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final First Round: Defeated Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-6, 6-2 Second Round: Defeated Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 7-5, 7-5 Third Round: Defeated Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 Fourth Round: Defeated Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 Quarterfinal: Defeated Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 Semifinal: Defeated Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 Emma Raducanu Path to US Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final First Round: Defeated Stefani Vogele (Switzerland) 6-2, 6-3 Second Round: Defeated Zhang Shuai (China) 6-2, 6-4 Third Round: Defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 6-0, 6-1 Fourth Round: Defeated Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1 Quarterfinal: Defeated Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3, 6-4 Semifinal: Defeated Maria Sakkari (Greece) 6-1, 6-4 Raducanu and Fernandez Grand Slam Record The teenage duo have never won a grand slam at senior level nor have they reached a final of the grand stage so far in their young senior careers. At the junior level, Fernandez won the French Open girls singles title in 2019, while Raducanu's best run in the level was quartefinals finish in US Open and Wimbledon in 2018. The Canadian Fernandez comes into the final having won the Monterrey Open (WTA Career title) earlier this year in Mexico on hard court. She also has won one ITF title since she made her professional debut in 2019, winning the ITF Gatineau in July 2019. The British teenager Raducanu, on the other hand, has won three ITF titles since making her professional debut in 2018, winning the ITF Tiberias and ITF Antalya in 2018 followed by the ITF Pune in 2019. US Open 2021 Women's Singles Final Date, venue, timings and telecast information When and where is the US Open women's singles final taking place? The finals will take place on Saturday (September 11) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City. What time does US Open 2021 women's singles final start in India? The US Open women's singles finals is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday (September 12). Which channel will telecast the US Open 2021 women's singles final in India? Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for US Open in India. And the matches will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. How to stream US Open Women's Singles Final in India? The match can be streamed using Disney+ HotStar VIP or Premium subscription.