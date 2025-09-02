US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff To Reach Quarter-Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 23:32 [IST]

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka delivered a reminder of her class at the US Open on Monday, outplaying Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the quarterfinals. In a match billed as one of the marquee fourth-round encounters, the former World No. 1 showed composure, clarity, and a rediscovered joy for the sport.

The 27-year-old, who returned to the Tour in January after maternity leave, looked sharper than ever. Osaka targeted Gauff's forehand relentlessly, alternating heavy cross-court drives with clever angles to the backhand, and steadily dismantled the American's movement. Gauff, hampered by 33 unforced errors, never found her rhythm and was unable to counter Osaka's consistency and power.

For Osaka, the victory was about more than just execution. It was about enjoying the moment. "What I want to take away from this tournament is smiling and having fun," she said. "In the first round I was too nervous to smile, and against (Daria) Kasatkina I was not smiley at all. Going into this match, I wanted to be grateful. She's one of the best players in the world. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I see it as a challenge, I like challenges."

That mindset has been central to her comeback. After a year away in 2023, Osaka admitted she once questioned her future in tennis. "It's one thing to say it, but to actually do it, to hang up my racquet permanently would be a very scary thing for me," she said. "I've been playing this sport since I was 3. I tell people it's like breathing air to me. I wouldn't really know what to do."

Her return has been backed by smart choices in her coaching team. Last month, Osaka partnered with Tomasz Wiktorowski, known for his tactical nous and his work with Iga Swiatek. "Tomasz gave me a game plan and I executed it pretty well. It was very clear for me what I had to do from the beginning," Osaka explained.

Now seeded 23rd, Osaka faces 11th seed Karolina Muchova next. Locked 2-2 in their head-to-head, Osaka will be looking to extend her flawless record of never losing beyond the fourth round at a major.