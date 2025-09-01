English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

US Open: Djokovic sets up Fritz clash at Flushing Meadows despite receiving medical attention twice

By Patric Ridge

Novak Djokovic breezed to a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, despite twice receiving medical attention.

Djokovic, who is playing at his first tournament since Wimbledon, received treatment on a couple of occasions throughout a clash that lasted just under two hours.

US Open Djokovic and Fritz set up Flushing Meadows clash

The 38-year-old, who has now won 30 Tour-level matches this season, will now face fourth seed and American number one Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.

Fritz beat Tomas Machac 6-4 6-3 6-3.

Djokovic owns a 10-0 head-to-head record against Fritz, with the pair having last met at the Shanghai Masters in 2024.

The Serbian beat Fritz in the quarter-finals of the 2023 US Open, which is the last grand slam he won.

"I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so obviously each one is very special and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight," Djokovic said after his victory, once again hinting at an impending retirement.

Data Debrief: Djokovic keeps grinding

Djokovic has reached the US Open quarter-finals for the 14th time, surpassing Roger Federer and Andre Agassi (13) for the outright second-most of any player in the Open Era, trailing only Jimmy Connors (17).

At the age of 38 years and 94 days, he has become the oldest player in the Open Era to reach the last eight at all four majors in one season.

Fritz, meanwhile, has become the first American man to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open and Wimbledon in consecutive seasons since Andy Roddick (2003-04).

Story first published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Recent Tournaments
Aug 18, 2025 - Sep 07, 2025
Grand Slam US Open:Mens Singles
Aug 18, 2025 - Sep 07, 2025
Grand Slam US Open:Mens Doubles
Aug 18, 2025 - Sep 07, 2025
Grand Slam US Open:Womens Doubles
Aug 18, 2025 - Sep 07, 2025
Grand Slam US Open:Womens Singles
Aug 18, 2025 - Sep 07, 2025
Grand Slam US Open:Mixed Doubles
Aug 24, 2025 - Aug 31, 2025
ATP Como Lake Challenger:Mens Singles
+More
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out