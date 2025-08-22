English Edition
US Open draw: Alcaraz on Djokovic collision course, Swiatek could face Gauff

By Stats Perform

Carlos Alcaraz's bid for a second US Open title could have to run through a semi-final with Novak Djokovic, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be on a collision course at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner, the top seed and defending champion in the men's draw, would not be able to face Alcaraz or Djokovic until the final should either man get to the showpiece in New York City.

US Open draw Alcaraz on Djokovic collision course Swiatek could face Gauff

Italian Sinner, victor at Wimbledon last month, opens up against Vit Kopriva and could meet last year's semi-finalist Jack Draper in the last eight, while Alexander Zverev could be a semi opponent as he aims for a third grand slam of 2025.

Alcaraz was the champion in Cincinnati recently and starts against home favourite Reilly Opelka. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud could all be in Alcaraz's way en route to the final, with Djokovic – who has not played since Wimbledon five weeks ago – potentially awaiting in the semis.

In the women's draw, a resurgent Swiatek is fancied by many to take the singles title at Flushing Meadows and the recently crowned Wimbledon champion starts against Emiliana Arango of Colombia.

Gauff starts out against experienced Australian Ajla Tomljanovic as she chases a third slam title, having won the French Open earlier this year.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka opens her defence of women's singles against Rebeka Masarova, while Emma Radacanu or Elena Rybakina – who defeated the Belarusian in Cincinnati – are potential last-eight opponents.

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 2:20 [IST]
