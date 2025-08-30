India to Host IAU 50km World Championships in December 2025 at New Delhi's JLN Stadium

US Open: Rybakina dominates Raducanu to reach last 16 for the first time By Oliver King Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 0:30 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Elena Rybakina reached the last 16 of the US Open for the first time in her career following a dominant display against former champion Emma Raducanu.

Rybakina needed just over an hour to seal a 6-1 6-2 triumph over Raducanu, setting up a potential clash with either Jasmine Paolini or Marketa Vondrousova next.

Following her quickfire triumph against Janice Tjen in the previous round, Raducanu immediately found herself on the back foot after being broken early in the first set.

Rybakina surged into a 3-0 lead and, despite Raducanu getting her first game on the board, her opponent reeled off the next three to edge closer to victory.

And the ninth seed continued her momentum into the second, getting the better of Raducanu's serve once again in the opening exchanges of the set.

Rybakina dominated from there on, and she sealed her progression when Raducanu sent a backhand return long of the back baseline.

"I'm really happy with the performance. It's not easy to play against Emma, she is a tough competitor," Rybakina said.

"I'm pretty happy with the way I played today and looking forward to the next match.

"Through the years, for some reason the US Open wasn't that successful for me. Hopefully this year it will change."

Data Debrief: Flying the flag

After beating Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open in the lead up to the US Open, Rybakina's display here showed she will be difficult to beat at Flushing Meadows.

Indeed, she won 86% (18/21) of her first-serve points compared to Raducanu's 62% (18/29). Rybakina has also now dropped just four games to the Briton over their two all-time meetings.

Rybakina's triumph also saw her become the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the round of 16 in women's singles at all four grand slam events.