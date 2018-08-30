English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Apparently I've started imagining things - Murray hits back at Verdasco

Posted By: OPTA
Andy Murray
Andy Murray

New York, August 30: Andy Murray hit back at Fernando Verdasco in a US Open coaching row, stating "I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things."

Verdasco ended Murray's grand-slam comeback in the second round on Wednesday (August 29), winning 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray accused Verdasco of breaking the rules by speaking to his coach in the locker room during a 10-minute break - which the players were entitled to with the heat rule implemented - after the third set.

The Spaniard denied Murray's claim, saying: "I went in, I saw my coach, we didn't talk one word. I just dressed up quickly and went back to the court.

"Obviously if you say or Andy say that, I don't want to say that he lied, but I didn't talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team. I know exactly the rule and I don't want to be the one breaking it."

Murray delivered a parting message after bowing out of his first major since Wimbledon last year.

He posted on Instagram: "Bye bye New York. Was nice to be back out there competing in a slam again.

"Gave it my best effort but it wasn't enough. Thanks to everyone for the support and messages last few days

"I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things.#liarliarpantsonfire."

Bye bye New York😔 Was nice to be back out there competing in a slam again. Gave it my best effort but it wasn't enough. Thanks to everyone for the support and messages last few days 👍 I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things. #liarliarpantsonfire🔥

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Aug 29, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India B beat Aus A to win Quadrangular
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue