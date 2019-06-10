English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Venus to debut at star-studded Nature Valley Classic

By
Venus Williams
Preparing a challenge for a sixth Wimbledon title, Venus Williams will play the Nature Valley Classic for the first time.

London, June 10: Venus Williams will make a rare appearance at a Wimbledon warm-up after accepting a wildcard to the star-studded Nature Valley Classic.

The five-time All England Club champion has never played in Birmingham before, with her only previous grass-court entries ahead of the grand slam coming in Eastbourne in 1997, 1998 and 2011.

But after losing in the first round of the French Open to Elina Svitolina, Williams will continue her bid for a 50th WTA Tour singles title at the Premier event.

She joins world number one Naomi Osaka, defending champion Petra Kvitova, French Open winner Ashleigh Barty and Roland Garros semi-finalist Johanna Konta in the draw.

Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon champion two years ago, has withdrawn due to a left leg injury.

"I'm really excited to be playing in Birmingham for the first time," Williams said.

"I always love playing on grass in front of British crowds and have heard wonderful things about the tournament."

More VENUS WILLIAMS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue