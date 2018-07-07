Wimbledon 2018: Simona Halep tumbles out to Hsieh Su-Wei after wasting match point

Top seed Halep, who ended her wait for a major title at the French Open last month, won the first set, had the chance to serve out for the victory and earned match point on her opponent's serve.

However, Hsieh's unpredictable offence and never-say-die attitude paid dividends as she upset the world number one to secure a 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory, despite presenting her opponent with 23 break-point chances.

It means only one top-10 seed, Karolina Pliskova, remains in the women's draw, although Serena Williams (25) is still in contention.

Hsieh will meet either Dominika Cibulkova or Elise Mertens in round four.

And then there was one...



1 Halep ❌

2 Wozniacki ❌

3 Muguruza ❌

4 Stephens ❌

5 Svitolina ❌

6 Garcia ❌

7 Pliskova ✅

8 Kvitova ❌

9 V. Williams ❌

10 Keys ❌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/iVsH1Tb3y3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 7 July 2018

A lengthy first game in which Halep broke at the fourth time of asking when Hsieh sent a forehand long set the tone in the early stages where holding serve proved difficult.

Indeed, the opening five games went against serve until Halep, whose trademark defensive and returning skills had offset her difficulty serving, bucked the trend - albeit having let a 40-0 lead slip first.

Hsieh had shown flashes of ingenuity, but a simple backhand into the net when she had break point to level up at 4-4 proved costly as Halep broke again in game nine to clinch the opener.

Halep failed to carry on the momentum and a huge forehand winner gave Hsieh the first break of the second set and a 2-1 lead.

A thumping forehand of her own from Halep helped level once again at 3-3, but Hsieh landed the telling blow in game nine when her opponent found the net to trail again.

In keeping with the theme of the match, Halep twice broke to lead in the decider – the second in a lengthy game four had seemingly decided the fate of the match.

Hsieh refused to yield and, with Halep serving to move into the next round, earned the break back, before saving match point in her next service game.

With the momentum well and truly on her side, Hsieh broke again when Halep failed to return a big forehand and the Romanian was unable to rescue the situation.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Hsieh bt Halep 3-6 6-4 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Halep – 29/31

Hsieh – 26/36

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Halep – 1/4

Hsieh – 0/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Halep – 7/23

Hsieh – 7/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Halep – 63

Hsieh – 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Halep – 58/41

Hsieh – 54/54

TOTAL POINTS

Halep – 110

Hsieh – 115

Source: OPTA