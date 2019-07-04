Gauff dominates Rybarikova to continue dream Wimbledon debut

The 15-year-old American followed up her first-round upset of Williams with a confident display on No.1 Court, booking her place in the third round.

Gauff looked sharp from the off, leaving her Slovakian opponent to watch helplessly as she ran down drop shots and ripped winner after winner down the lines with both forehand and backhand, closing out the win with her second service break of a match that lasted 69 minutes.

Polona Hercog, who upset 17th-seed Madison Keys in straight sets, awaits Gauff in round three.

Gauff had a long wait before finally taking to the grass, with the match moved under the roof on Court No. 1.

If the delay had an impact, however, Gauff did not let it show, breaking Rybarikova to go up 4-2 before consolidating her lead in a service game that saw her run down seemingly everything the 30-year-old threw at her.

Gauff built on that momentum with an early break in the second, taking a 2-1 lead when a Rybarikova forehand on double break point went long.

She continued to hammer away, never facing break point on her own serve, before Rybarikova put a backhand into the net on match point to end it — her 23rd unforced error of the contest to just 10 by Gauff.

The loss represented another disappointing stint at the All England Club for Rybarikova, who first played in the main draw at Wimbledon in 2008, when Gauff was four.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Cori Gauff bt Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Gauff - 18/10 Rybarikova - 15/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Gauff - 2/3 Rybarikova - 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON Gauff - 2/4 Rybarikova - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Gauff - 66 Rybarikova - 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Gauff - 85/59 Rybarikova - 71/36

TOTAL POINTS Gauff - 61 Rybarikova - 42