English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sharapova blames forearm injury for Wimbledon withdrawal

By
Maria Sharapova
Fifteen years on from her remarkable triumph at Wimbledon as a teenager, Maria Sharapova made a painful early exit

London, July 3: Maria Sharapova cited a recurrence of a tendon injury in her left forearm after withdrawing from her opening-round match at Wimbledon while trailing 0-5 to Pauline Parmentier in the third set.

Sharapova, who only recently returned from shoulder surgery, fought back from a set down against Parmentier on Tuesday but proved uncompetitive in the decider.

Explaining her withdrawal in a subsequent news conference, the 2004 Wimbledon champion said: "I've had a history of a tendon in my left forearm flaring up. It happened today in the second set.

"It's very rare that I withdraw from a match in the middle of the match. That certainly means that it's painful, yeah."

Sharapova added: "For me to withdraw ... I don't want to put anyone in that position. I'm here to play. I don't want to be in this pain.

"Next time I come here, I want to feel great. I want to do what I'm meant to be doing at the level I believe I can."

Asked when she plans to return to action, the Russian replied: "I don't know yet. It's kind of a tricky injury. I've had this before.

"I haven't really gotten a really good clarification from anyone that I've seen on what really causes it."

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue