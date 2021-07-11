Wimbledon 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title

Djokovic, who turned pro in 2003, has 85 career titles to his name. The win on Sunday takes the 34-year-old Serbian player to a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam titles, including nine Australian Open titles, three US Open titles, six Wimbledon titles and two French Open titles.



Berrettini tested the seasoned campaigner as Djokovic had to be his best to overcome the Italian in a four-set thriller, before laying hands on the coveted trophy. The win saw Djokovic sit beside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

Wimbledon 2021 winner's list:

Men's Singles Champion: Novak Djokovic

Men's Singles Runner-up: Matteo Berrettini

Women's Singles Champion: Ashley Barty

Women's Singles Runner-up: Karolina Pliskova

Men's Doubles Champion: Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic

Men's Doubles Runner-up: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Women's Doubles Champion: Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens

Women's Doubles Runner-up: Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova

Prize Money in USD

SINGLES

Champion: $2,399,520

Runner-up: $1,270,334

Semi-final: $656,339

Quarter-final: $423,445

Round 4: $255,478

Round 3: $162,320

Round 2: $105,861

Round 1: $67,751

Q3: $35,993

Q2: $21,878

Q1: $11,998

DOUBLES:

Champion: $677,607

Runner-up: $338,804

Semi-final: $169,402

Quarter-final: $84,701

Round 3: $42,350

Round 2: $26,822

Round 1: $16,940

MIXED DOUBLES:

Champion: $14,117

Runner-up: $70,584

Semi-final: $35,292

Quarter-final: $16,940

Round 3: $8,470

Round 2: $4,235

Round 1: $2,118

Total prize money £35 million

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon record:

2005: Third Round

2006: Fourth Round

2007: Semifinal

2008: Second Round

2009: Quarterfinal

2010: Semifinal

2011: Champion

2012: Semifinal

2013: Runnerup

2014: Champion

2015: Champion

2016: Third Round

2017: Quarterfinal

2018: Champion

2019: Champion

2021: Champion

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles:

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)

French Open: 2 (2016, 2021)

Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon record:

2018: Second Round

2019: Fourth Round

2021: Runner-up

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions (Last 10 champions)

2021: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2019: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2018: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2017: Roger Federer (SUI)

2016: Andy Murray (GBR)

2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2014: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2013: Andy Murray (GBR)

2012: Roger Federer (SUI)

2011: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2010: Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions (Last 10 champions)

2021: Ashley Barty (AUS)

2019: Simona Halep (ROM)

2018: Angelique Kerber (GER)

2017: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

2016: Serena Williams (US)

2015: Serena Williams (US)

2014: Petra Kvitova (CZE)

2013: Marion Bartoli (FRA)

2012: Serena Williams (US)

2011: Petra Kvitova (CZE)

2010: Serena Williams (US)