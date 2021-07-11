Wimbledon 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Bengaluru, July 11: It was Super Sunday for World No. 1 Novak Djokovic as he overcame first-time finalist Matteo Berrettini to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th record-equalling Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, who turned pro in 2003, has 85 career titles to his name. The win on Sunday takes the 34-year-old Serbian player to a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam titles, including nine Australian Open titles, three US Open titles, six Wimbledon titles and two French Open titles.
Berrettini tested the seasoned campaigner as Djokovic had to be his best to overcome the Italian in a four-set thriller, before laying hands on the coveted trophy. The win saw Djokovic sit beside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.
Wimbledon 2021 winner's list:
Men's Singles Champion: Novak Djokovic
Men's Singles Runner-up: Matteo Berrettini
Women's Singles Champion: Ashley Barty
Women's Singles Runner-up: Karolina Pliskova
Men's Doubles Champion: Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic
Men's Doubles Runner-up: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos
Women's Doubles Champion: Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens
Women's Doubles Runner-up: Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova
Prize Money in USD
SINGLES
Champion: $2,399,520
Runner-up: $1,270,334
Semi-final: $656,339
Quarter-final: $423,445
Round 4: $255,478
Round 3: $162,320
Round 2: $105,861
Round 1: $67,751
Q3: $35,993
Q2: $21,878
Q1: $11,998
DOUBLES:
Champion: $677,607
Runner-up: $338,804
Semi-final: $169,402
Quarter-final: $84,701
Round 3: $42,350
Round 2: $26,822
Round 1: $16,940
MIXED DOUBLES:
Champion: $14,117
Runner-up: $70,584
Semi-final: $35,292
Quarter-final: $16,940
Round 3: $8,470
Round 2: $4,235
Round 1: $2,118
Total prize money £35 million
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon record:
2005: Third Round
2006: Fourth Round
2007: Semifinal
2008: Second Round
2009: Quarterfinal
2010: Semifinal
2011: Champion
2012: Semifinal
2013: Runnerup
2014: Champion
2015: Champion
2016: Third Round
2017: Quarterfinal
2018: Champion
2019: Champion
2021: Champion
Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles:
Australian Open: 9 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)
US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)
Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)
French Open: 2 (2016, 2021)
Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon record:
2018: Second Round
2019: Fourth Round
2021: Runner-up
Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions (Last 10 champions)
2021: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2019: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2018: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2017: Roger Federer (SUI)
2016: Andy Murray (GBR)
2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2014: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2013: Andy Murray (GBR)
2012: Roger Federer (SUI)
2011: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2010: Rafael Nadal (ESP)
Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions (Last 10 champions)
2021: Ashley Barty (AUS)
2019: Simona Halep (ROM)
2018: Angelique Kerber (GER)
2017: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
2016: Serena Williams (US)
2015: Serena Williams (US)
2014: Petra Kvitova (CZE)
2013: Marion Bartoli (FRA)
2012: Serena Williams (US)
2011: Petra Kvitova (CZE)
2010: Serena Williams (US)
