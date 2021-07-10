Wimbledon 2021, Men's Singles Final: Djokovic vs Berrettini, date, time in India, TV Channel, Live Streaming

A win on Sunday (July 10) will see Djokovic move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as he will pick up a record 20th Grand Slam title. In his way will be the 25-year-old Berrettini, who will be playing his first-ever Grand Slam final.

While Djokovic notched up a tough win in the semis, fighting off Denis Shapovalov in straight sets on Friday, Berrettini overcame Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to set up a final clash with the dominant Djokovic.

For Djokovic, while he will be vying for his 20th Grand Slam title, a win will see him lift a sixth Wimbledon title. The 34-year-old will be playing in his seventh Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Berrettini, who will be making his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam final is the first Italian evet to make the singles final at Wimbledon. Though Sunday will be his first Grand Slam final, Berrettini will be playing his fourth final of the 2021 season. He has been in great form this year and Djokovic was the last man to down the Italian this year, when he ousted Berrettini in four sets in the French Open quarterfinals.

As the two head into the summit clash, mykhel takes a look at the head-to-head records, grand slam record, telecast details and match timings of the Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Final:

Djokovic vs Berrettini Head-to-Head Record The pair have only met twice and the seasoned Djokovic holds a 100% record over his younger opponent. The last time the pair met was in the 2021 French Open. Djokovic, who won the Roland Garros, had defeated Berrettini in the quarterfinals. Before that, the duo had met in 2019 at the ATP Finals in which Djokovic had eased past the Italian. The 19-time Grand Slam winner will look to maintain the record when he takes on Berrettini at the Centre Court on Sunday. Head-to-Head Results: 2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in the quarterfinal. 2019 ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in the round robin stage. Djokovic and Berrettini Grand Slam record: The 34-year-old Djokovic will be playing in his 30th Slam Final on Sunday, while it will be his seventh Wimbledon final. On the other hand Berrettini will be playing in his maiden Grand Slam final. Djokovic has 19th Grand Slam titles to his name. Prior to the 2021 Wimbledon, the Serbian won his 19th Slam as he lifted the Roland Garros title. A win on Sunday will see Djokovic lift his 20th Grand Slam title and join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile an upset will see the young Berrettini lift his first Grand Slam title. Road to Wimbledon 2021 Final Novak Djokovic First Round: Defeated Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 Second Round: Defeated Kevin Andersen 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Third Round: Defeated Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) Fourth Round: Defeated Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Quarterfinal: Defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Semifinal: Defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-5 Matteo Berrettini First Round: Defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 Second Round: Defeated Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) Third Round: Defeated Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 Fourth Round: Defeated Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Quarterfinal: Defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 Semifinal: Defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 Date, timings and telecast information When is the Wimbledon men's singles final taking place? The match between Djokovic and Berrettini is scheduled to take place on Sunday (July 11). What time does Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini start in India? The Wimbledon men's singles final starts at approximately 6:00PM IST on Sunday (July 11). Which channel will telecast the Wimbledon 2021 men's singles final in India? Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. How to stream Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in India? The match can be streamed using Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium subscription.