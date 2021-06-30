Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams pulls out after suffering ankle injury

The American, who was seeking a historic 24th Grand Slam title at the return of an event she has won seven times, was tearful as she had to withdraw from the match.

Serena had broken Sasnovich and led 3-1, appearing to be in full control of Tuesday's (June 29) contest at the Centre Court.

Serena continues quest for record Grand Slam title

But she suffered an ankle injury in the fifth game after seeming to slip while playing a forehand.

With her movement clearly limited, Sasnovich broke back and Williams left the court for treatment as she took a medical timeout.

A standing ovation for the 23-time Grand Slam champ.



Wishing @serenawilliams a speedy recovery ❤️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8RgYB36Yea — wta (@WTA) June 29, 2021

She re-emerged to huge applause and bravely tried to continue but was visibly in severe discomfort.

The 39-year-old soon had to call a halt to proceedings with the match level at 3-3, having let out a scream of pain as she tried in vain to reach the ball.

Serena had already announced that she will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Serena Williams latest tennis star to shun Tokyo Olympics

Serena, who made her Olympics debut at Sydney in 2000 and has four gold medals, is now atop the list of big-name absentees, having previously expressed reservations because she would not be able to take her three-year-old daughter Olympia along with her.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list - not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Serena had said at a pre-Wimbledon press conference.

If Serena had won The Championships, it would have been will be her 24th Grand Slam, equalling Margaret Court for the most of all-time in women's draw.

The American has won seven women's singles titles (level with Steffi Graf). Only Martina Navratilova has more in Open Era (9).

But for now, she will have to continue her elusive wait for the record-equalling crown at least till the US Open.

(With OPTA/WTA inputs)