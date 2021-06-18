Wimbledon 2021 set for a grand return, schedule, big stars to participate, timings in IST, TV Channel Info

Wimbledon was cancelled last year, for the first time since the Second World War, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year's men's and women's singles final will be played with full capacity crowds in attendance on Centre Court, while the tournament will begin with 50 per cent capacity across the grounds, the AELTC announced.

Big stars in action, players who'll miss

Roger Federer, who left the clay courts at Paris midway, will hope to make a strong return, and extend his winning record at Wimbledon.

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal pulled out of The Championships and the following Tokyo Olympics to 'prolong his career'. The Spaniard, who lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the French Open, said that that the two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon "didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay-court season".

Nadal's absence now puts the World No. 1 Serbian in a prime position to notch up another title-winning run at London. Djokovic will draw level with Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles if he retains his Wimbledon crown.

In the women's category, veteran Serena Williams along with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will be the cynosure of all eyes.

World No. 3 Simona Halep, and two-time champion in London, Petra Kvitova will also be of key interest to fans as they could pose tough competition to their opponents.

In a big delight for Indian tennis fans, superstar Sania Mirza, who has not played on tour since the WTA 1000 Dubai Open in March, returns to action in the doubles event.

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the tournament and the Japanese star will be missed at The Championships.

When and where to watch?

Tennis fans can catch all the action from Wimbledon 2021 LIVE & Exclusive on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Star Sports Select are the official broadcaster of the premier Grand Slam event.

Timings: 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.