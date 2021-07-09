Wimbledon 2021, Women’s Singles Final: Barty vs Pliskova date, time in India, TV Channel, Live Streaming info

The women's singles final will kick start an action-packed weekend for sports fans as the Copa America 2021 final and the Euro 2020 final will also be taking place over the weekend.

Moving on to the grass court, Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the finals at Wimbledon since 1980 when Evonne Goolagong took home the silver plate.

Both women were thoroughly tested in their respective semifinal matches as Barty had to fend off a second-set comeback from former champion Angelique Kerber to claim a 6-3, 7-6(3) win, while Pliskova survived a three-set battle against second seed Aryna Sabalenka for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

As the two women head to the All England Club this weekend, mykhel takes a look at the head-to-head records, grand slam record, telecast details and match timings of the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final:

Barty vs Pliskova Head to Head Record The pair have met six times so far in their careers with Barty holding an advantage with four wins including the most recent quarter-final meeting earlier this year at the Stuttgart Open, which the Australian went on to win. Barty also has one doubles win over Pliskova. But, Pliskova has a win to her name against the World number one in a grand slam as she overcame Barty in straight sets at the 2018 US Open round of 16 clash. The Czech also has one more win against the Aussie which came way back in their first meeting in 2016 at the Nottingham Open. Head-to-head results Nottingham Open 2016: Karolina Pliskova defeated Ash Barty 7-6, 7-6 in the quarter-final Wuhan Open 2017: Ash Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the quarter-final US Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova defeated Ash Barty 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16 Miami Open 2019: Ash Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6, 6-3 in the final Canadian Open 2019: Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka defeated the pair of Karolina Pliskova and Julia Goerges round of 16 doubles clash WTA Finals 2019: Ash Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals Stuttgart Open 2021: Ash Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the quarter-final Barty and Pliskova Grand Slam record Saturday's summit clash will be the second Grand Slam final for each of the women who have had mixed results. While Barty won her first at Roland Garros 2019, Pliskova lost hers to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 US Open. Aussie Barty also has won the US women's doubles title with American partner CoCo Vandeweghe in 2018. She also won the WTA Finals in 2019, when she beat Elina Svitolina. Road to Wimbledon 2021 Final Ash Barty First Round: Defeated Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7, 6-1 Second Round: Defeated Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 Third Round: Defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 Fourth Round: Defeated Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-3 Quarter-final: Defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 Semi-final: Defeated Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 Karolina Pliskova First Round: Defeated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4 Second Round: Defeated Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-2 Third Round: Defeated Tereza Martincova 6-3, 6-3 Fourth Round: Defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3 Quarter-final: Defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2 Semi-final: Defeated Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Date, timings and telecast information When is the Wimbledon women's singles final taking place? The match between Barty and Pliskova is scheduled to take place on Saturday (July 10). What time does Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova start in India? The Wimbledon women's singles final starts at approximately 6.30 PM IST on Saturday (July 10). Which channel will telecast the Wimbledon 2021 women's singles final in India? Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon in India. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. How to stream Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in India? The match can be streamed using Disney+ HotStar VIP or Premium subscription.