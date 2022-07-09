Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina creates history, becomes first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title

Rybakina, seeded 17, had many firsts to her credit including being the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam and at the age of 23, becomes the youngest female player to win the title in Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

It was her third career title, and first since Hobart 2020; in between, Rybakina had lost four straight finals, as well as last year's bronze medal play-off at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jabeur, who was seedeed third, also leaves Wimbledon after making history. She has spent much of her career as a trailblazer for her country and region, and is the first Tunisian and Arab woman ever to reach a Grand Slam final.

After sealing her first championship point with a service winner, the famously composed Rybakina was calm in victory, celebrating with the barest of fistpumps after the final at SW19, which lasted an hour and 48 minutes.

More to follow...