Wimbledon 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: 10 key factors

The 35-year-old Serbian, bidding for a fourth successive title, will prepare for every eventuality, but the likelihood is that ATP world No. 40 Kyrgios will still conjure up some surprises.

Djokovic has contested 31 Grand Slam finals and faced just about every scenario possible in collecting 20 titles but even he will not know what to expect in Sunday's (July 10) Wimbledon showdown against Australian showman Kyrgios.

It could be an underarm serve played between the legs on the first point of the match, a tweener drop shot from the baseline on a break point or picking a fight with a fan.

But Djokovic will know that amidst all the theatre and bravado, Kyrgios possesses a lethal range of grasscourt weapons that threaten to end his 27-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and wrench the title from his grasp.

He will start as favourite but, significantly, in their only two previous meetings, both in 2017, Djokovic did not win a set, did not break the Kyrgios serve and had only one break point.

Djokovic is regarded as the best returner in the game, perhaps of all time, but such is the potency and disguise of the Kyrgios delivery that, if it is firing, the defending champion's patience will be tested to the maximum and opportunities will be fleeting.

Kyrgios once labelled Djokovic a tool said he had a sick obsession with wanting to be liked and described Djokovic's trademark post-match celebration as cringe-worthy.

Djokovic once said he had little respect for Kyrgios off the court but ahead of Sunday's final something of a bromance has developed between the two.

Ahead of the big clash, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 key factors that could decide the outcome of the Centre Court clash.

1. This will be the third meeting between Djokovic and Kyrgios: the Australian won the previous two encounters, both in 2017, at Acapulco and Indian Wells, without dropping a set.

2. Djokovic is aiming for his seventh Wimbledon title, which would make him tie with Pete Sampras as the tournament's second greatest winner - only behind Roger Federer's eight.

3. This is Djokovic's eighth consecutive Grand Slam semifinal win; the last loss was in 2019, in Roland-Garros, against Dominic Thiem.

4. Djokovic has reached 85 wins at Wimbledon and is now the player with the second greatest number of triumphs at the All-England Club, one above Jimmy Connors (84) and only below Roger Federer (105).

5. Djokovic is the male player with the most Grand Slam finals reached in the Open Era (32), one more than Federer.

6. Kyrgios is the first male Australian finalist at Wimbledon since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

7. Kyrgios will try to be the first male Australian to win Wimbledon since Lleyton Hewitt in Wimbledon 2002.

8. With Kyrgios advancing to the final, this will be the first time at least one unseeded player will be in a men's singles Championship match since 2003.

9. Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked Grand Slam male finalist since Marcos Baghdatis (54) at the Australian Open in 2006.

10. If Kyrgios is crowned champion, he will be the fifth male Australian player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era after Rod Laver (68 and 69), John Newcombe (70 and 71), Pat Cash (1987) and Hewitt (2002).W