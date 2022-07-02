Wimbledon 2022, July 2 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

On Day 5 (July 1), Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur were some of the seeds progressing to the round of 16, but the likes of Angeliqu Kerber and Maria Sakkari suffered third round exits. Also, India's Sania Mirza alongside mixed doubles partner Mate Pavic advanced to the third round.

On Day 6 at the All England Club Centre Court, 22-time grand slam champion Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego, Gauff meets Amanda Anisimova, while two-time champion Kvitova takes on fourth seed Paula Badosa.

On court 1, world number one Swiatek faces Alize Cornet, Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Nick Kyrgios and, Alex de Minaur takes on Liam Broady, while court 2 will host former champion Simona Halep, who faces Magdalena Frech, and Katie Boulter meets Harmony Tan.

Apart from the aforementioned names, Jack Sock, Barbora Krejcíkova and Jessica Pegula will be among the players looking to progress to the round of 16. Plus, the doubles action is also set to continue.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Coco Gauff vs Amanda Anisimova - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitova - Tentatively at 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

Followed by Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal - Tentatively at 4 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST)

COURT 1

Alex De Minaur vs Liam Broady - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet - Tentatively at 3 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST)

Followed by Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tentatively at 4:15 PM Local Time (8:45 PM IST)

COURT 2

Harmony Tan vs Katie Boulter - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Richard Gasquet vs Botic Van De Zandschulp - Tentatively at 12:15 PM Local Time (4:45 PM IST)

Followed by Magdalena Frech vs Simona Halep - Tentatively at 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

COURT 3

Cristian Garin vs Jenson Brooksby - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Alex Molcan vs Taylor Fritz - Tentatively at 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Petra Martic vs Jessica Pegula - Tentatively at 3 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST)

COURT 12

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Barbora Krejcikova - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Brandon Nakashima vs Daniel Elahi Galan - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Joe Salisbury / Rajeev Ram vs Hugo Nys / Fabrice Martin - Tentatively at 3 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST)

COURT 18

Jack Sock vs Jason Kubler - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Qinwen Zheng vs Elena Rybakina - Tentatively at 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Bruno Soares / Jamie Murray vs Andrea Vavassori / Nikola Cacic - Tentatively at 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

COURT 8

Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs William Blumberg / Casper Ruud - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Lukasz Kubot / Marta Kostyuk vs Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez - Not before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Jean-Julien Rojer / Ena Shibahara vs Austin Krajicek / Alexa Guarachi - Tentatively at 2:20 PM Local Time (6:50 PM IST)

COURT 9

Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang vs Viktorija Golubic / Camila Osorio - 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow vs Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell - Not Before 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM)

Followed by Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang vs Gonzalo Escobar / Lucie Hradecka - Tentatively at 4:45 PM Local Time (8:15 PM IST)

Followed by Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Belinda Bencic / Storm Sanders - Tentatively at 5:05 PM Local Time (9:35 PM IST)

COURT 11

Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Joao Sousa / Jordan Thompson vs John Peers / Filip Polasek - Not Before: 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

COURT 14

Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe vs Aliona Bolsova / Ingrid Neel - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe vs Catherine Harrison / Sabrina Santamaria - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Robert Galloway / Max Schnur - Tentatively at 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

Followed by Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan vs Andreas Mies / Erin Routliffe - Tentatively at 4:15 PM Local Time (8:45 PM IST)

COURT 15

Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo vs Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski - 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Yifan Xu / Zhaoxuan Yang vs Jule Niemeier / Andrea Petkovic - Tentatively at 2:30 PM Local Time (7 PM IST)

Followed by Ariel Behar / Demi Schuurs vs John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski - Tentatively at 4:45 PM Local Time (8:15 PM IST)

COURT 16

Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk vs Marie Bouzkova / Tereza Mihalikova - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Natela Dzalamidze / Aleksandra Krunic vs Harriet Dart / Heather Watson - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur vs Ken Skupski / Heather Watson - Tentatively at 3:15 PM Local Time (7:45 PM IST)

COURT 17

Nicholas Monroe / Tommy Paul vs Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Arianne Hartono / Demi Schuurs vs Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko - Not Before 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

TO BE ARRANGED (Doubles Matches)

Jack Sock / Coco Gauff vs Kyle Edmund / Olivia Nicholls - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

Thanasi Kokkinakis / Asia Muhammad vs Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches mostly from centre court,and courts 1 & 2 will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.