Wimbledon 2022, July 3 Order of Play and Schedule: Live Streaming in India and TV Channel List

On Day 6 (July 3), top seeds tumbled in women's singles as Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek were knocked out by Amanda Anisimova and Alize Cornet respectively. Harmony Tan and former champion Simona Halep reached the round of 16 via straight sets wins.

On Day 7 at the All England Club Centre Court, 20-time grand slam champion Djokovic faces Tim van Rijthoven, Carlos Alcaraz meets Jannik Sinner, while Brit Heather Watson takes on Jule Niemeier.

On court 1, Jelena Ostapenko faces Tatjana Maria, third seeds Ons Jabeur meets Elise Mertens and, Brit Cameron Norrie takes Tommy Paul, while court 2 will see Marie Bouzkova take on Caroline Garcia and, David Goffin face Frances Tiafoe.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there will be more matches in the men's and women's singles competition. Plus, the doubles action - men's, women's and mixed - is also set to continue on Sunday (July 3). India's Sania Mirza also will be in action in mixed doubles round of 16.

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

CENTRE COURT

Heather Watson vs Jule Niemeier - 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST)

Followed by Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz - Not Before 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

Followed by Novak Djokovic vs Tim Van Rijthoven - Not Before 4:45 PM Local Time (9:15 PM IST)

COURT 1

Tatjana Maria vs Jelena Ostapenko - 1:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

Followed by Elise Mertens vs Ons Jabeur - Not Before 4:15 PM Local Time (8:45 PM IST)

COURT 2

Marie Bouzkova vs Caroline Garcia - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by David Goffin vs Frances Tiafoe - Not Before 12:15 PM Local Time (4:45 PM IST)

Followed by Jamie Murray / Venus Williams vs Alicia Barnett / Jonny O'Mara - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)

COURT 3

Chan Hao-ching / Shuko Aoyama vs Alison Riske-Amritraj / CoCo Vandeweghe - 11:00 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez - Not Before 1:40 PM Local Time (6:10 PM IST)

Followed by Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez vs Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk - Not Before 3:40 PM Local Time (8:10 PM IST)

COURT 12

Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara vs Mate Pavic / Nikola Mektic - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos vs Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova - Not Before 2:15 PM Local Time (6:45 PM IST)



COURT 18

Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs Nikoloz Basilashvili / Radu Albot - 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)

Followed by Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ellen Perez / Nicole Melichar-Martinez - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia vs John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski - Not Before 3:15 PM Local Time (7:45 PM IST)

COURT 14

Jan Zielinski / Kamil Majchrazk vs Denis Kudla / Jack Sock - Not Before 1 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST)

Followed by Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza vs Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan - Not Before 3 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST)

COURT 17

Alize Cornet / Diane Parry vs Andreja Klepac / Alexa Guarachi - Not Before 12:30 PM Local Time (5 PM IST)

Followed by Alize Cornet / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac - Not Before 3:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST)

TO BE ARRANGED



Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez - Not Before 4:00 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST)

Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang vs Jack Sock / Coco Gauff - Not Before 5:00 PM Local Time (9:30 PM IST)

Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India

Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.