Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Semifinals: Live Streaming in India, Timing in IST and Head to Head stats

By
Simona Halep is the only player with Grand Slam Semifinal appearances among the four Wimbledon 2022 womens singles contestants
Simona Halep is the only player with Grand Slam Semifinal appearances among the four Wimbledon 2022 women's singles contestants

The women's singles event of Wimbledon 2022 is down to just four players with three first time semifinalists set to take court alongside one former champion.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England will host the two women's singles semifinal matches on the centre court on Thursday (July 7).

In the first semifinal, two players will be playing their first ever last four match in a Grand Slam as third seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Jabeur came back from a set down to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (July 5), when Maria also came from a set down to overcome her compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the other quarterfinal.

In the second semifinal, Halep, a previous Wimbledon champion will face Elena Rybakina, who is set to play her first ever Grand Slam semifinal match.

En-route to the second semifinal, Romanian Halep eased past America's Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to book a last four meeting against Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who came from a set down to oust Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

This will be the first time the players involved in the semifinals will meet each other on grass court. In the previous 3 meetings, Jabeur has the better of Maria twice, while Halep has defeated Rybakina two times.

Here is a look at the road to the semifinal, head to head stats, match start time and live streaming info:

Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria Route To Semifinal

Round Ons Jabeur Tatjana Maria
First Mirjam Bjorklund (6-1, 6-3) Astra Sharma (4-6, 6-3, 6-4)
Second Katarzyna Kawa (6-4, 6-0) Sorana Cirstea (6-3, 1-6, 7-5)
Third Diane Parry (6-3, 6-2) Maria Sakkari (6-3, 7-5)
Round of 16 Elise Mertens (7-6, 6-4) Jelena Ostapenko (5-7, 7-5, 7-5)
Quarterfinal Marie Bouzkova (3-6, 6-1, 6-1) Jule Niemeier ( 4-6, 6-2, 7-5)
Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria Head to Head

Year Round Tournament Surface Winner Score
2018 Final China Open Hard Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-1
2017 R32 Linz Open Hard Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-4
2014 Semifinal US Open Hard Ons Jabeur 0-6 7-5 7-6(4)
Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina Route To Semifinal

Round Simona Halep Elena Rybakina
First Karolina Muchova (6-3, 6-2) CoCo Vandeweghe (7-6. 7-5)
Second Kirsten Flipkens (7-5, 6-4) Bianca Andreescu (6-4, 7-6)
Third Magdalena Frech (6-4, 6-1) Zheng Qinwen (7-6, 7-5)
Round of 16 Paula Badosa (6-1, 6-2) Petra Martic (7-5, 6-3)
Quarterfinal Amanda Anisimova (6-2, 6-4) Ajla Tomljanovic (4-6, 6-2, 6-3)
Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina Head to Head

Year Round Tournament Surface Winner Score
2021 R32 US Open Hard Simona Halep 7-6(11) 4-6 6-3
2020 Final Dubai Open Hard Simona Halep 3-6 6-3 7-6(5)
2019 R16 Wuhan Open Hard Elena Rybakina 5-4 retired
Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Semifinal Match Schedule and Telecast Info

Both matches will take place on Thursday (July 7). The first semifinal - Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria - will open the proceedings on centre court at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST).

The second semifinal - Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina - will follow the first semifinal match on centre court after 2:45 PM Local Time (7:15 PM IST).

The matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD, while Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required) will also live stream the matches.

Read more about: wimbledon simona halep wta tennis
Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 23:34 [IST]
