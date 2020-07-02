Tennis
Wimbledon donates strawberries to health workers

By Pti
Wimbledon donates strawberries to health workers

London, July 2: The cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament has led to a “berry” big boon for health care workers in London.

The All England Club says it will donate 200 portions of strawberries to workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic every day. The club says more than 26,000 strawberries that would have been used for Wimbledon are being prepared by staff for delivery.

Wimbledon says it is a “small gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been The Championships Fortnight.”

canceled this year for the first time since World War II

The tournament had been scheduled to start on Monday. The link between Wimbledon and strawberries is muddy but the main theory has to do with timing. Strawberry season in Britain just happens to coincide with the tennis tournament. Cream is optional.

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 18:52 [IST]
