World No 1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid 19 in Belgrade

By Joe Wright
Novak Djokovic is the latest player to have returned a positive COVID-19 test

Belgrade, June 23: World number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement published by Sport Klub.

The world No 1 Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend. The Serbian left Croatia after the final was cancelled due to Covid 19 and was tested in Belgrade. The test has now returned positive.

Coric confirmed he has coronavirus just a day after the Adria Tour final was cancelled due to Grigor Dimitrov's positive test. The Sunday's match between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev was called off after Dimitrov announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The world number 19 had played in the Serbian and Croatian legs of the exhibition tournament and lost in straight sets to Coric in Zadar on Saturday before returning home after feeling unwell.

In a Twitter post on Monday (June 22), Coric said: "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. "I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! "I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms. "Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!"

Australian Nick Kyrgios responded to Coric's Twitter post to slam the decision to hold the event. "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE," he wrote.

The tournament, set up by Djokovic as a means of helping top players return to fitness after the ATP Tour was suspended due to the pandemic, attracted thousands of fans in Serbia and Croatia, where lockdown measures were being eased.

Tennis has been on a standstill since March.

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
