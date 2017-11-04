It's love game as Wozniacki gets engaged to Lee

Bengaluru, November 4: WTA Tour Finals winner Caroline Wozniacki announced her engagement to American basketball player David Lee.

The Danish world No.3 posted a picture of her diamond engagement ring on Twitter alongside a caption which read: "Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate."

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

Lee, a 34-year-old NBA free agent who spent the bulk of his career with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, also posted about the engagement.

"She said yes! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate," Lee wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself embracing Wozniacki in Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

She said yes!!! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!!! ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/8Xltz5GeJc — David Lee (@Dlee042) November 3, 2017

The two were spotted quite frequently and were seen as recently as in the last week's WTA Finals in Singapore where Wozniacki beat American veteran Venus Wiiliams in the finals.

News of 27-year-old Wozniacki's engagement comes three years after her split with golf superstar Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy and Wozniacki were together for three years between 2011 and 2014 and had been engaged before splitting shortly after sending out wedding invitations.

McIlroy, who has since married, later explained that the split was his decision.