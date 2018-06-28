English

Wozniacki fights back to beat Konta at Eastbourne

Eastbourne, June 28: Top seed Caroline Wozniacki admitted she was fortunate to defeat British number one Johanna Konta and reach the quarter-finals at the Nature Valley International.

Konta had won the only two prior meetings between the pair, but she could not capitalise on a one-set lead on Wednesday (June 27), going down 4-6 6-1 6-4 in front of her home crowd.

World number two Wozniacki was never comfortable in the match, though, later acknowledging that she had struggled in the opening set.

"After the first set I think I got a little bit more of a rhythm and I played better. I was lucky to get it in the end," the Dane said.

Reigning Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova, who beat Wozniacki in last year's final, is also through after getting the better of Barbora Strycova 6-3 6-4.

The hopes of both Wozniacki and Pliskova in this tournament had earlier been boosted by Petra Kvitova's announcement that she would have to withdraw.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, took no risks with a hamstring injury just before the grass-court grand slam, granting Agnieszka Radwanska a walkover.

Meanwhile, German star Angelique Kerber raced past Danielle Collins 6-1 6-1 to finish in time to settle down to watch the football.

Her day only went downhill from there, though, as reigning champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup in the opening round for the first time in 80 years.

Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka were the other women to progress on Wednesday.

