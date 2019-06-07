English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Unfair and inappropriate - WTA chief scathing of women's semi-final scheduling

By Opta
Court Simonne-Mathieu

Paris, June 7: WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon branded the French Open organisers' decision not to stage the women's semi-finals on the main show court as "unfair and inappropriate".

With rain washing out play on Wednesday (June 5), the decision was taken to delay the last-four matches in the women's draw until Friday (June 7), with separate tickets having already been sold for the men's matches.

It was announced on Thursday that eighth seed Ashleigh Barty and 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, will play on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, with Johanna Konta meeting Marketa Vondrousova on the newly built Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Both men's semi-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal kicking off the action an hour and 50 minutes after their female counterparts are scheduled to begin.

"There's no doubt that scheduling has been challenged by weather conditions and the WTA understands the scheduling issues presented at Roland Garros," read a statement from Simon.

"We are, however, extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women's semi-finals on outside courts. This decision is unfair and inappropriate.

"The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage.

"We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players."

Tournament director Guy Forget on Wednesday (June 5) admitted scheduling concerns were heightened by the prospect of more rain in Paris on Friday (June 7).

More WTA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue