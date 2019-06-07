Unfair and inappropriate - WTA chief scathing of women's semi-final scheduling

With rain washing out play on Wednesday (June 5), the decision was taken to delay the last-four matches in the women's draw until Friday (June 7), with separate tickets having already been sold for the men's matches.

It was announced on Thursday that eighth seed Ashleigh Barty and 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, will play on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, with Johanna Konta meeting Marketa Vondrousova on the newly built Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Both men's semi-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal kicking off the action an hour and 50 minutes after their female counterparts are scheduled to begin.

WTA CEO Steve Simon's statement on the scheduling of the 2019 Roland Garros women's semifinals: pic.twitter.com/XbbUBtQjz4 — WTA (@WTA) June 6, 2019

"There's no doubt that scheduling has been challenged by weather conditions and the WTA understands the scheduling issues presented at Roland Garros," read a statement from Simon.

"We are, however, extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women's semi-finals on outside courts. This decision is unfair and inappropriate.

"The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage.

"We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players."

Tournament director Guy Forget on Wednesday (June 5) admitted scheduling concerns were heightened by the prospect of more rain in Paris on Friday (June 7).