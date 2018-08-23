Kvitova reaches Connecticut quarters, Gavrilova out

Czech Kvitova, seeded third for the WTA Premier event in New Haven, overcame her Kazakh opponent 6-1 5-7 6-2 to book a meeting with Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-finals, as the world number five seeks to add to the titles she won in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Aryna Sabalenka surprised defending champion Daria Gavrilova, beating the ninth seed 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 to advance to a last-eight match against Belinda Bencic.

Ekaterina Makarova also won in three sets, the Russian overcoming Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova, the 2014 beaten finalist, 2-6 6-3 6-3. She will face fifth seed Julia Goerges in the quarter-finals.

Monica Puig eased to a straight-sets win over Anett Kontaveit, with second seed Caroline Garcia her next opponent.