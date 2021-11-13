Tennis
WTA Finals: Muguruza completes spirited comeback against Krejcikova to avoid elimination

By
Garbine Muguruza
Spanish star Garbine Muguruza kept her WTA Finals hopes alive thanks to win over Barbora Krejcikova.

Guadalajara (Mexico), November 13: Garbine Muguruza staved off elimination at the WTA Finals after the former world number one rallied past Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Having both lost their opening matches at the year-ending championship, sixth seed Muguruza and second seed Krejcikova went head-to-head in a crucial showdown in Guadalajara.

Muguruza dropped the opening set on Friday but completed a spirited comeback to stay alive in Mexico, where the two-time grand slam champion rallied from a set down to beat a top-three opponent for the first time since her triumphant Wimbledon campaign in 2017.

Spanish star Muguruza is still in the mix to progress to the semi-finals as she improved to 1-1 in Group Teohuatican, while Krejcikova dropped to 0-2.

French Open champion Krejcikova – who would have eliminated Muguruza with victory – raced through the opening set in 36 minutes, having converted all three of her break-point chances.

Muguruza, though, bounced back to claim a 4-1 lead and while Krejcikova battled, the former fired down five aces and hit 10 winners to level the match.

After exchanging holds, a monumental 12-minute game saw Muguruza – who would have ousted her opponent with a straight-set victory – break at the sixth time of asking and she maintained that momentum to close out the tense contest.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Krejcikova – 26/33 Muguruza – 21/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Krejcikova – 8/4 Muguruza – 6/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Krejcikova – 4/9 Muguruza – 4/10

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
