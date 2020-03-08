Kenin triumphs in Lyon to claim fifth career title

World number five Kenin landed her fifth career title and second of the season at the expense of Friedsam, whose resurgence following a series of shoulder injuries was halted as the top seed prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-4.

Kenin came through a gruelling battle in her semi-final against Alison van Uytvanck but was considerably more comfortable in the opening set here, grabbing two early breaks to open up a 5-2 lead.

It was not until game two of the second set that Friedsam got into her stride, winning a break of her own to get things back on serve but then missing an opportunity in the sixth as Kenin held her nerve to tie it up at 3-3.

Undeterred, the 26-year-old Friedsam finished the set strongly, firing three aces and winning a break point at 5-4 to tee up what might have been a tense final set had she not fallen 4-1 down in the decider.

Freidsam had no answer as Kenin grew in confidence and went a double break up behind some exquisite drop shots.

The world number 45 broke back and had some hope at 4-3 but Kenin came into the match on a six-match winning streak against German players and held firm to extend that run.