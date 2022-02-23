Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zverev apologises for outburst after being kicked out of Mexico Open for attacking umpire's chair

By Tom Patey

Acapulco, Feb. 23: Alexander Zverev has apologised for his outburst at the Mexico Open that saw him "withdrawn" from the singles competition for attacking an umpire's chair.

Loco in Acapulco! Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after attacking umpire's chairLoco in Acapulco! Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after attacking umpire's chair

Zverev and Brazil's Marcelo Melo were in a super tie-break against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara when they were angered by a call made by the umpire, who overruled a decision from the line judge.

Glasspool and Heliovaara subsequently profited by delivering an ace on match point, which was followed by Zverev quickly walking off and smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair three times.

The world number three then shouted at the umpire that he had "destroyed the whole f****** match" before striking the chair again.

Zverev was due to be in second-round singles action against Peter Gojowczyk, but the ATP Tour confirmed the Olympic champion had been removed from the draw due to "unsportsmanlike conduct".

Former world number one Andy Murray condemned the 24-year-old's "reckless" outburst after his loss to Jannik Sinner, and Zverev has now apologised unreservedly for his raging response.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday," Zverev wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself.

"It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect – on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down."

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Pau Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 28, 2022
ATP Forli Challenger:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022
ATP Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
ATP Chile Dove Men+Care Open:Mens Singles
Feb 21, 2022 - Feb 27, 2022
WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan:Womens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments