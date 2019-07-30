ASICS India announces tie-up with Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik

Leaders in the sports gear category globally, this association with the recently qualified for the World Championship wrestler and a medal prospect at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sakshi asserts the brand's motto of 'I Move Me', a contemporary expression of ASICS' founding philosophy 'Anima Sana In Corpore Sano' - a sound mind in a sound body.

The 26-year-old grappler, managed by JSW Sports, who took home silver at the United World Wrestling (UWW) ranking series in the 65kg weight category recently in March, has been showing signs of turning up the heat on the mat and will hope to take it a few notches higher in Tokyo. While she strategizes on defeating her opponents, ASICS wishes to be her fitness partner to help her train her mind to beat the opponent.

Speaking on the association, Sakshi Malik was thrilled as she explained, "As a wrestler, you need to always be cautious about your grip on the mat to perform your maneuvers against your opponents. I am extremely happy to represent ASICS in India. Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that I have been a fan of since my early years. The brand has always catered to the dynamic aspects of the sport and it gives me great pleasure to associate with them in pursuit of my Olympic dream."

All around the world, ASICS is a wrestlers first choice when it comes to acing one's game against their opponent. ASICS also sponsors one of the great US wrestlers - Jordan Burroughs (Olympic Champion and four-time world champion) - and has a wrestling shoe after his name which is quite popular amongst wrestlers worldwide - JB elite (Jordan Burroughs Elite).

"This is another integral step in supporting one of the best wrestlers our country currently has, and we are extremely delighted to on board India's first woman athlete to secure a podium finish at the Olympics, Sakshi Malik, as an ASICS athlete. We recently forayed into wrestling in India with Bajrang Punia, the association with Sakshi reaffirms our commitment to the sport," ‎Managing Director - ASICS India Pvt. Ltd, Rajat Khurana said.

Source: Media Release