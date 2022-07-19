Commonwealth Games 2022, Wrestling: India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

In their previous global stage outing at the Tokyo Olympics, the India wrestlers did not disappoint but did not come out with the expected laurels either.

So, they would eye nothing less than gold rush here at the CWG 2022 at Birmingham.

Bajrang Punia underlined the aggressive approach of the India wrestling squad ahead of the CWG 2022.

“I told my coach that I will attack more and play my old style but the body did not support me in Almaty. There is no lack of effort, I was actually putting in extra effort but was not getting performance and results," said Bajrang.

"At times I thought I would never be able to repeat those stupendous performances. I felt my body has slowed down. Something was amiss in my body and it was consistently playing in my mind," he added.

But he is quick to remind that he has overcome that self-doubting phase.

"Now I feel my best is yet to come and you will see that. After coming back from Kazakhstan I underwent a few medical tests on the advice of my physio Anand Dubey to assess power, speed, body balance, stamina and endurance. The results are 'super' if not excellent.

"After seeing the encouraging test results, I analysed that I am doing better in training. Perhaps a mental block was there. It's broken."

Bajrang revealed that even an athlete of his calibre can start doubting himself if the mind gets clogged or if the fear of injury grips the mind.

Bajrang flatly refused the suggestion that perhaps getting complacent might have played a role in him getting slow since he achieved stardom on the back of good results consistently.

"I am not someone blessed with talent. If at all I have some talent, that is the talent of hard work. Whatever I have achieved is because of hard work. I know what my fight is. I don't get complacent.

The day I stop working hard that will be the day when Bajrang will start falling. If I don't achieve something despite doing all that is required, I will take that, I will be content. There won't be any regrets, but not working hard is not an option for me,” he added.

So, the wrestlers are set for a big haul. And here we are giving you the information about India wrestling men’s and women’s squads, their CWG 2022 schedule, IST Time, telecast details etc.

1. India wrestlers — Men’s Squad

Ravi Kumar Dahiya – 57 kg

Bajrang Punia – 65 kg

Naveen – 74 kg

Deepak Punia 86 kg

Deepak – 97 kg

Mohit Grewal: 125 kg

2. India wrestlers — women’s Squad

Pooja Gehlot — 50 kg

Vinesh Phogat — 53 kg

Anshu Malik — 57 kg

Sakshi Malik – 62 kg

Divya Kakran – 68 kg

Pooja Sihag – 76 kg

3. India men’s wrestlers schedule (Time: IST)

August 5: Bajrang Punia, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 5: Deepak Punia, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 5: Mohit Grewal, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Naveen, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Deepak, 7.30 - 10 PM.

4. India women’s wrestlers schedule (Time: IST)

August 5: Anshu Malik, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 5: Sakshi Mali, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 5: Divya Kakran, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Pooja Gehlot, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Vinesh Phogat, 7.30 - 10 PM

August 6: Pooja Sihag, 7.30 - 10 PM.

5. Live telecast, Live Streaming Info

Wrestling events will be live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app or website with subscription.