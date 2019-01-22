Delhi Sultans look to stop Haryana Hammers’ winning spree

Runners-up in last three seasons, Haryana Hammers are on a winning spree right now having defeated UP Dangal and MP Yodha in their previous encounters whereas Delhi had a rollercoaster ride so far having lost against MP Yodha, winning against UP and then again going down to Punjab Royals.

Interestingly, there are two foreigners in the women's 62kg weight category in PWL-4, and both of them are from Azerbaijan and moreover, both of them are medal winners in the world championships. In Delhi's clash against MP, that category was blocked preventing the Sakshi-Elise Manolova bout from taking place. But, this time, fans will expect Sakshi to get the better of Tayana and put an end to the European domination in this group.

Apart from this, the women's 53kg clash between Seema of Haryana Hammers and Delhi's Pinki is also expected to be a cracker of a contest. Pinki is on a roll at the moment and she has reasons to be confident having beaten the 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in an earlier clash.

Haryana Hammers' Ravi Kumar, who defeated the experienced Sandeep Tomar in an one-sided encounter in his last bout, definitely holds the edge over Delhi's Pankaj in the 57kg category. Rajneesh, who is coming back from an injury looks to be in great form at the moment and he is eager to cause an upset by beating Andrey Kviatkoski in the 65kg category.

The Hammers co-owner Bhupender said that his team is the most balanced team in this PWL and his team will leave no stones unturned to win the title this year.

Delhi coach Sujeet Maan said that Pinki is making up for Katherina Zhydachivska's lack of form this season and he is expecting the Romanian to come good in their match against Haryana.

SQUADS

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Katherina Zhydachivska (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (58 Kg), kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg)

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajnesh (65 Kg), Praveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

