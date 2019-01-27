English

PWL: Do-or-die match for UP Dangal

By
punia

Greater Noida, January 27: UP Dangal takes on two-times champions Punjab Royals in a do-or-die encounter in the last league match of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4, currently underway at Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

The Punjab Royals have already cemented their place in the last four stage along with Haryana Hammers. For the defending champions, Monday's clash will be a good warm-up before the semi-final.

Amit Dhankar, who gave Punjab the all-important win in the last bout against Haryana Hammers to clinch the tie and help Punjab enter the semis, will take on Jitender in the men's 74kg category. In the men's 86kg category, Punjab's unbeaten star so far in the competition Olympic medallist Dato Marsagishvili will take on Irakli Misituri. The odds are in Dato's favour after the Punjab Royals player had defeated Irakli in a competition in Georgia not very long ago.

The 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist Sarita is up against European championships silver medallist Mimi Hristova in the 57kg category. Given the giant-killer Indian's form, who has scored many upset wins this season, is expected to do an encore against Mimi too. In the women's 62kg category, the only Indian women wrestler to win a gold at the Asian Championships, UP's Navjot Kaur will lock horns with multiple national gold medalist Anita in an important encounter.

Punjab team co-owner Dharampal Rathi said, "We won't be complacent and will not take this match lightly, rather we would like to keep up our winning momentum."

After winning two back-to-back matches, the UP team co-owner, Sunny Katyal too is quite confident and said that "his team will look to keep up the winning momentum and qualify for the semis".

SQUADS

UP Dangal: Vanesa Kaladzinskaya (53 Kg), Naveen (57 Kg), Sarita (57 Kg), Navjot Kaur (64 Kg), Pankaj Rana (65 Kg), Jitendra (74 Kg), Epp Mae (76 Kg) Irakli Misituri (86 Kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 Kg)

Punjab Royals: Anju (53 Kg), Mimi Hristova (57 Kg), Nitin Rathee (57 Kg), Bajrang Punia (65 Kg), Anita (62 Kg), Amit Dhankhar (74 Kg), Alina Stadnik Machynia (76 Kg), Dato Marsagishvili (86 Kg), Korey Jarvis (125 Kg)

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2019

