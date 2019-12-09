South Asian Games: Baliyan and Sheoran emerge champions on final day; India end SAG campaign with 14 golds

With both Baliyan (men’s 74kg) and Sheoran (women’s 68kg) claiming gold in their respective events, India achieved a unique feat with its grapplers finishing at the top of the podium in all 14 categories – seven gold medals each in men’s and women’s event. As per the rule of SAF Games, a country can participate in maximum 14 categories out of usual 20 weight class.

It was a task for both Baliyan and Sheoran in their respective finals as they hardly saw any challenge from their opponent. While Sheoran, making a comeback to International circuit after 2016, took only 48 seconds to pin down her Sri Lankan opponent, young Baliyan showed great skills during his one-sided wins over opponents from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Sunday, Sakshi Malik (62Kg), Ravinder (61kg), Anshu (59kg) and Pawan Kumar (86kg) had won gold medals for India.

Source: Press Release