South Asian Games: Sakshi Malik, Ravinder to lead Indian attack as WFI declares 14-member squad

While Sakshi (62Kg) is an established name in the women's category, the squad also has some of the most promising talents in Sheetal(50Kg), Pinky(53Kg), Sarita(57kg), and Anshu(59Kg). 35-year-old Gursharan Kaur from Punjab (76kg) and Anita Sheoran from Haryana (68kg), meanwhile, will be donning the Indian colours after almost a decade.

"The players have been chosen after an extremely competitive competition from the National platform and I am confident that the players will maintain the supremacy and defend their 2016 titles in both the Men and Women's Category at the South Asian Games", said Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, the WFI President.

Sub Inspector with Punjab Police, Gursharan is making a comeback to the Indian Team after seven years. While adversities, hardships and legal battles against her in-laws have been testing her time and again, Gursharan's undaunting spirit ensured her a convincing win at the Nationals and an Indian Team berth. The Punjab grappler is aiming to restore her playing career and is all set for the South Asian Games challenge.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and I am confident of a good show. My mainstay is my mid weight grip which I use to defend and attack. While doing well in SAF Games will be important, my goal is to work hard and win a Olympic quota at the upcoming Asian Championships early next year", said the Iron Lady from Punjab.

Gold medallist in the 2016 edition, Ravinder(61Kg) will lead the charge of the Men's team along with experienced campaigner in Commonwealth Games gold medallists Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Satyavart Kadian (97kg). The other squad members are Rahul (57Kg) and Amit (65Kg) from Delhi and Jharkhand respectively along with Sumit (125kg), who will be representing India at the Games in Kathmandu.

In its bid to keep the wrestling fans connected with all the latest happenings from the wrestling world, www.wrestlingtv.in has been Live Streaming all major events including World Championships, U23 World Championships and the recently-finished U15 Asian Championships. The Senior Wrestling National Championships was also Live Streamed. The South Asian Games will also be shown live on wrestingTv.in.

INDIAN SQUAD

Free Style Men:

57kg: Rahul-Delhi

61kg: Ravinder - SSCB

65kg: Amit - JHKD

74kg: Gaurav Baliyan- UP

86kg: Pawan Kumar- RSPB

97kg: Satyavart Kadian - RSPB

125kg: Sumit - RSPB

Free Style Women:

50kg: Sheetal -RAJ

53kg: Pinki-HAR

57kg: Sarita-RSPB

59kg: Anshu-HAR

62kg: Sakshi Malik-RSPB

68kg: Anita Sheoran-HAR

76Kg: Gursharanpreet Kaur- PUB

Source: Media Release