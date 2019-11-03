English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Sajan Bhanwal misses out on bronze; Ravi enters repechage

By
Indias Sajan Bhanwal lost to Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun in the bronze medal bout
India's Sajan Bhanwal lost to Turkey's Serkan Akkoyun in the bronze medal bout

Bengaluru, November 3: Three-time World Junior Wrestling Championships medallist Sajan Bhanwal (77kg) missed out on winning a bronze medal in Greco-Roman category at the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday (November 2).

Turkey's Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong and won 10-1 by Superiority in the bronze medal contest.

The Indian contingent will, however, still have one final chance to win a bronze as Ravi reached the repechage in 97kg. Ravi's run had earlier ended in the pre-quarter-finals when he was blanked 8-0 by Georgian grappler, Giorgi Melia. But with the latter making it to the final, Ravi was presented with yet another chance to fight for a medal.

Ravi now needs to win just one bout in repechage to enter the bronze medal play-off on the final day of the competition.

Among other results of the day, Arjun Halakurki lost his 55kg repechage bout 2-10 to Norayr Hakhoyan of Armenia. In 87kg, Sunil Kumar raised hopes of a bronze when he emerged victorious by 5-3 in his first repechage bout against Aleksandar Georgije Stjepanetic of Sweden. However, his hopes were dashed in the second repechage bout when Croatia's Ivan Huklek beat him 6-3.

None of the other Indians could manage to win a round. In 60kg qualifiers, Sachin Rana was shown the door in a 5-2 win by China's Liguo Cao while Rahul was blanked 0-8 by Russia's Magomed Yarbilov in the same round of 72kg. Neeraj too failed to make any impact as he went down 1-10 to Serbia's Branko Kovacevic in the qualifying bout in 82kg.

Ravinder (67kg) started his campaign from the pre-quarter-finals but could not overcome the first hurdle as he was edged 2-1 by Haci Karakus of Turkey.

Source: Press Release

More WRESTLING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wrestling budapest hungary india
Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue