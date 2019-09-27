Wrestling ranking: Deepak Punia reaches top spot, Bajrang loses top rank

In his maiden senior World Championship, Deepak settled for a silver after an ankle injury forced him to pull out of the final against Iranian great Hasan Yazdani. However the recent performances has helped the 20-year-old secure 82 points, four more than World Champion Yazdani.

Earlier this year, Deepak had won a silver at the Yasar Dogu tourney and, bronze medals at Asian Championship and at Sassari tournaments. He has been rewarded for his consistent show.

However, Bajrang, who went into the World Championship as world number one, dropped to number two spot after managing just a bronze. The 25-year-old, who now has 63 points was overtaken by Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov, who won gold in Nur Sultan.

In 57kg category, world bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya is ranked fifth with 39 points, while fellow Indian Rahul Aware's bronze medal has pushed him to world number two.

Meanwhile, in women's rankings, Vinesh Phogat, bronze medallist in Nur Sultan secured a Tokyo Olympic quota and has jumped to number two in 53kg category, gaining four places after her stupendous show last week.

In 50kg, Seema Bisla has dropped to number three, while Pooja Dhanda (32) is ranked fifth in 59kg, two places behind compatriot Manju Kumari (40).

(With inputs fro PTI)