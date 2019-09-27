English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wrestling ranking: Deepak Punia reaches top spot, Bajrang loses top rank

By
Deepak Punia takes top spot in 86kg category
Deepak Punia takes top spot in 86kg category

Bengaluru, September 27: India's World Championship silver medallist wrestler Deepak Punia takes the number one position in 86kg, while compatriot Bajrang Punia lost the top rank in the 65kg category in the latest rankings issued by the international federation (UWW).

In his maiden senior World Championship, Deepak settled for a silver after an ankle injury forced him to pull out of the final against Iranian great Hasan Yazdani. However the recent performances has helped the 20-year-old secure 82 points, four more than World Champion Yazdani.

Earlier this year, Deepak had won a silver at the Yasar Dogu tourney and, bronze medals at Asian Championship and at Sassari tournaments. He has been rewarded for his consistent show.

However, Bajrang, who went into the World Championship as world number one, dropped to number two spot after managing just a bronze. The 25-year-old, who now has 63 points was overtaken by Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov, who won gold in Nur Sultan.

In 57kg category, world bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya is ranked fifth with 39 points, while fellow Indian Rahul Aware's bronze medal has pushed him to world number two.

Meanwhile, in women's rankings, Vinesh Phogat, bronze medallist in Nur Sultan secured a Tokyo Olympic quota and has jumped to number two in 53kg category, gaining four places after her stupendous show last week.

In 50kg, Seema Bisla has dropped to number three, while Pooja Dhanda (32) is ranked fifth in 59kg, two places behind compatriot Manju Kumari (40).

(With inputs fro PTI)

More WRESTLING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue