AEW Dynamite: Big return and Sting announced; Rampage card set

A tag team match will take place on Dynamite as Sting and Darby Allin will team up to take on The Acclaimed’s Max Castor and Anthony Bowens in a tandem action.

This week on Dynamite, The Acclaimed defeated Bear Country in a tag team bout after which Allin and Sting came out and got some payback against The Acclaimed to set up the upcoming match.

It will mark Sting’s seventh overall match in AEW as he still remains undefeated since his debut, back in late 2020.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite will also see the return of the original TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and his family have been quarantined due to contracting the COVID-19 virus. It appears that he will be okay to appear on AEW tapings for next week.

Rhodes missed last week’s AEW Battle Of The Belts event due to testing positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to defend the TNT Championship in a rematch with Sammy Guevara.

In his absence, AEW crowned a new interim TNT Champion which ended up being his rival, Sammy Guevara who defeated Cody’s brother, Dustin Rhodes. When Rhodes returns, we expect to culminate in the ongoing rivalry with Sammy by crowning the undisputed TNT Champion in AEW.

CM Punk defeated Wardlow in a singles contest with a roll-up, this week. He will continue to be in action and the next time his opponent will be Shawn Spears (former WWE NXT and Smackdown Superstar Tye Dillinger).

Britt Baker ran down to the ring and attacked Kris Statlander as she was confronting Britt’s real-life boyfriend, Adam Cole. Thus, a mixed tag team match has been booked for Dynamite where the couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker will team up for the first time on TV to face Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy.

Here comes the Doctor! @realbrittbaker comes to the aid of her better half @AdamColePro!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/jk8uUZSRJH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

The feud between The Best Friends and The Elite continued in the above-mentioned segment. Now, representatives of each faction, Adam Cole and Trent Berretta will face each other in a singles contest on Rampage.

Also, the female talents of AEW will be in action when Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Leyla Hirsch compete against Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny in a huge six-woman tag team action, tomorrow night.

Speaking of the show, the potential main event of Rampage will feature an AEW Tag Team Championship bout where Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will defend their Tag Team Titles against John Silver & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won their first AEW Tag Team Championships as they defeated the Lucha Bros during the main event of last week’s Dynamite that also marked the show’s move to TBS from the TNT Network.

The full card for January 14 edition of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

Adam Cole vs. Trent Berretta

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, & Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, & The Bunny

Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

The card for the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS stands as follows:

Shawn Spears vs. CM Punk

Mixed Tag Team Match: Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Cody Rhodes returns to AEW

Sting & Darby vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)