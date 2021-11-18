AEW Dynamite: Veterans debut; Announcements for Rampage and more

Lethal featured in a TNT Title match against defending champion, Sammy Guevara and came up short as the champion pinned him with the GTH finisher.

Lethal was under contract with Ring of Honor for a long time, but the company previously announced that they would not be renewing its roster contracts at the end of the year.

Lethal, who has also been a veteran around the indie circuit, worked in promotions like Impact Wrestling where he is a six-time X Division Champion and a former TNA World Tag Champion.

At Ring of Honor, Lethal reached the top of his game in June 2015 when he became the ROH World Champion for the first time. He won it again in June 2018 by defeating Matt Taven, Cody Rhodes, and the World Champion at the time, Dalton Castle.

Lethal is also the third Triple Crown Champion and the third Grand Slam Champion in the history of ROH.

“The Forbidden Door” also opened on this week’s AEW Dynamite as New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomohiro Ishii made his debut.

Teaming up with Orange Cassidy in a tag team match, the veteran defeated the team of The Butcher and The Blade. Ishii got the win by hitting a short-arm lariat followed by a delayed brainbuster.

TOMOHIRO ISHII !!!!!! #AEWDynamite is just insane .. I’m literally living a dream pic.twitter.com/fid5szYVXS — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) November 18, 2021

Tomohiro Ishii has been performing for the NJPW promotion for nearly two decades now while his original debut took place in 1994. He is currently in the middle of the record sixth-reign as the NEVER Openweight Champion.

Throughout his NJPW tenure, he had also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships. Also, NJPW’s tie-up with ROH made Ishii the ROH Television Champion and a British Heavyweight Champion in the past.

A few matches for this week’s AEW Rampage programming were also announced during Dynamite. After digesting a loss at the Falls Count Anywhere Match at Full Gear PPV event, Adam Cole wanted another match against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Adam’s buddies, Matt and Nick Jackson aren’t cleared for action and hence Bobby Fish will team up with him for the upcoming tag team contest.

#AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT!#AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE next Wednesday in Chicago

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rW7DGiW459 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

The TBS Tournament will continue as Jade Cargill meets Red Velvet in the semifinal, this Friday. Thunder Rosa takes on Jamie Hayter on next week’s show.

This week on Dynamite, Nyla Rose defeated Hikaru Shida to become the first woman to advance to the semifinals.

The full card for Rampage goes as follows:

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

* Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet (AEW TBS Title Tournament)

The American Dragon has put @theAdamPage's friends in #DarkOrder on his hit list and calls out Chicago's own @ColtCabana for next week's #AEWDynamite in the Windy City. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/TFiF5GaubR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021

As for next week’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will take on the hometown hero Colt Cabana from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Bryan beat Dark Order’s Evil Uno on last night’s show and cut a promo mentioning that until he gets a crack at Hangman Page’s title, he’ll continue to compete against the Dark Order buddies.

The AEW TBS Title tournament will also continue, next week. At a glance, AEW Dynamite card stands as follows:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament Match)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Brothers vs. Malakai Black, FTR, and Andrade El Idolo