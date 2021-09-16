AEW Grand Slam: Daniel Bryan, Sting to compete; Full card revealed

On this week’s Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson confronted in the ring for the second week in a row. Bryan first came out to the ring to a massive pop from the crowd and was quickly interrupted by Omega and Don Callis, who went on to insult Bryan.

Bryan responded to Callis with insults of his own and demanded to talk to Kenny Omega one-on-one instead. He then proceeded to challenge Omega, to a match, affirming that it’s not a good time to have the AEW World Championship on the line.

Bryan just wanted to have a match with Omega to see who the better competitor is between the two. Omega hesitated a bit but then accepted the challenge to confirm this dream match for professional wrestling fans.

Legendary Sting was also booked for AEW Grand Slam. In this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears. After the match, FTR attacked Darby and Sting.

Horrific disrespect for @Sting shown by #FTR & Tully Blanchard - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/HxakR33xS9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021

Tully Blanchard joined in the attack and wiped off Sting’s face paint. FTR continued to disrespect the legend in the ring. After some time, it was announced that Sting and Darby Allin will now face FTR in a Tag Team Match on next week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Speaking of the special episode, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will defend against Ruby Soho (for Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott in WWE) on that night. On the All Out PPV pre-show, Soho won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn the number-one contender’s spot for the women’s championship.

In more news to the upcoming episode, another former WWE Legend Chris Jericho will team up with Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger in WWE) to compete against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Also, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley will be in action in a tag team match.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 22. The loaded lineup for the episode stands as follows:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky