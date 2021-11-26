AEW planning biggest women’s division match for Revolution pay-per-view

Her current heel shtick earned praise from the fans and critics as veteran CM Punk recently mentioned her to be one of the four pillars of the current AEW roster. Updates now claim that a huge match could be in the pipeline for the women’s champion of AEW.

In March 2021, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. featured in a feud against Thunder Rosa that culminated in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Anything Goes Match at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

Rosa won that match but both the competitors were praised for their work ethics. The two competitors took each other to the limit and put on a match to be remembered for a long time. The two female wrestlers elevated themselves as in-ring performers and put AEW women’s division on the map.

According to the latest words from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, another huge Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa match is being planned for next year. Apparently, this rematch is in the works for a long time and it is likely to take place in March, in time for AEW Revolution.

“I always suspect that there’s a big Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa match coming early next year. I think that’s always kinda been the plan. So, that would probably be the March pay-per-view, maybe,” the source noted.

Wrestling Observer also noted that this upcoming bout is touted to be the biggest AEW Women’s Division match in history. Various gimmicks for Baker vs. Rose II – Steel Cage match, Hair vs. Hair match, and more are being discussed.

Dr. Britt Baker went through a successful title defense against Tay Conti at the Full Gear PPV event back on November 13. She is scheduled to face Riho in a Black Friday Deal Match where if Riho can defeat the champion, she’ll receive a title shot.

As for Thunder Rosa, she defeated Jamie Hayter on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to advance to the next round of the TBS Women’s Title tournament. She is set to face Jade Cargill in the semifinals.

Speaking of this tournament, the introduction of this TBS Championship will expand the AEW Women’s division. The new title is assumed to be a counterpart mid-card title to the male division TNT Championship currently held by Sammy Guevera.

The first-ever TBS Champion will be crowned when both the AEW’s weekly programming, Rampage, and Dynamite will move to TBS from TNT in 2022.