AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022: Title Match; Trios Match and more announced

During the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager special edition, it was announced that Will Ospreay will face Orange Cassidy at the PPV event to be presented jointly by the two wrestling promotions.

Over on Dynamite, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeated one-half of the ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood after which the United Empire faction attacked FTR, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

Orange Cassidy then made his return to help the victims after which Ospreay vs. Cassidy was confirmed.

Thunder Rosa’s next the AEW Women’s Title defense has been announced for Forbidden Door 2022 against Toni Storm. Rosa has been the AEW Women’s Champion since defeating Dr. Britt Baker at Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on March 16, 2022.

Storm, the former WWE Superstar debuted on AEW Dynamite during the April 13 episode. This will be her first women’s title match opportunity in AEW. After receiving the title match, she also picked up some momentum by defeating the former champion, Britt Baker via some help from Rosa.

A trios match has also been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi came face-to-face but Chris Jericho, Tay Conti, and Sammy Guevara interrupted the segment.

NJPW faction Suzuki-gun’s Lance Archer and El Desperado then made a surprise appearance on the show to attack Moxley and Tanahashi.

Jericho then revealed that Archer and Desperado were borrowed for the time being from Minoru Suzuki as he will be teaming up with him and Sammy at Forbidden Door in a trios match against Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston.

Earlier the night on Dynamite, Guevara helped Jericho win his “Hair vs. Hair” match against Ortiz after which Guevara and Conti have also become the newest members of The Jericho Appreciation Society stable.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 pay-per-view takes place on June 27 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The updated card for the event stands as follows:

• Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

• AEW World Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

• AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Miro vs. TBD vs. TBD

• Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston

• Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy