Announcements Roman Reigns might make upon WWE Raw return

With Wrestlemania 35 on the horizon, bringing back Roman Reigns is the best possible option that Vince McMahon could have asked for. He himself broke the news on Twitter indicating how excited he is right now. Now, this leads us to the inevitable question as to why the former Universal Champion is set to appear on Monday Night Raw. Well, there can be more than a couple of reasons behind this sudden show-up and in this article we explain the most likely scenarios behind his appearance,

Confirming his Leukemia treatment would continue for a long time

As per the statement from WWE, Roman Reigns is coming back to address his battle will Leukemia. To date, we have had tons of rumours on his condition from various sources that can't be considered for facts. All of them hint that the treatment process is going well which points to an early return.

But, this condition drains out a lot from the body and we don't know what his situation is right now. So it could turn out that he clarifies the situation in a negative way. Here, we can get a confirmation that he will not compete at Wrestlemania. This could be pressure from the sponsors as well, as they would want to know whether the poster boy is available for the biggest event of the year.

Announce in-ring retirement

Taking the negative situation further, we can't just wipe out the chances of a potential retirement. Since Leukemia weakens the body of an individual, Roman Reigns might not be able to travel on the road as much as he would love to do. This will not allow him to fulfill the duties of a franchise player of the company. In that case, the WWE Universe should be prepared for the most devastating news. We just hope that it does not become true.

Declaring himself fit for Wrestlemania

On a contradictory note, things could be abruptly positive for the Roman Empire. As stated earlier, the main-event superstar has done well while battling this life-threatening disease. Whoever has been able to get in touch with him gave a positive update on his body. He was going through regular fitness regime to get his body prepared for an in-ring return.

So don't get shocked if The Big Dog makes the big announcement of a return to his yard. If this happens then WWE would be hell-bent to make him compete in a match at Wrestlemania 35. Who knows if the man himself confirms the same on WWE Raw.

Calling out Dean Ambrose

If the in-ring comeback is a concern then it leads us to predict who could be his potential opponent. Who better to be in that spot than Dean Ambrose who broke The Shield on that same night that their poster boy departed. Even otherwise, WWE's original plans were to host a match between Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose at Wrestlemania 35.

If Reigns gets physically fit enough then WWE's earlier storyline might get back on track. This would also ensure Dean Ambrose's relevance on the roster as he is leaving in the month of April. Technically, it would be a brilliant try from the company's standpoint to force him to sign on when the current deal expires as they are giving him a match against the franchise player.

Well, we hope whatever happens on this Monday Night for Roman Reigns it ends in a positive direction. The company's future depends on it a lot. Even the fans want him back onboard without him WWE Raw has not been the same.