Annual edition of TLC returns with a bang

Bengaluru, October 23: The annual edition of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs i.e. TLC was back last night as part of a Raw brand-exclusive event. It was an expected chaotic show with two-thirds of The Shield and Kurt Angle teaming up on the main event. They took on five of the prime superstars from the flagship show to compete in perhaps the biggest match of the year. Following are the results from TLC PPV hosted by the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kick-off show)

Prior to the start of this match at TLC kick-off, Sasha Banks attacked Alicia to seek redemption from Raw. The match turned out to be a brawl for a better part due to this. Sasha managed to lock in the Bank Statement submission move to pin her opponent.

Asuka vs. Emma

Asuka's debut was showcased big-time while kicking things off at TLC. However, the match turned out to be a dull affair with a long time span. Emma put up a great effort before eating a superkick and then got locked into the Asuka Lock to tap out.

Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles

This contest turned out to be a 5-star match between the two in-ring veterans. They tore the house down with offensive moves. In the end, Styles connected with a springboard forearm but Balor kicked out. He recuperated with a kick following it with a nasty Coup De Grace to pick up the win. The audience gave them a standing ovation after the match.

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick

After going back and forth, Gallagher delivered a headbutt trying to take out Swann. But, he hit a kick to Gallagher to put the latter out of the ring. Later, Alexander connected with the Lumbercheck to pick up the pinfall.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss was not at all happy as she was getting mocked by Mickie with her 'biscuit-butt'. The challenger was on the verge of a win with a kick to the face. However, with that near fall attempt, Bliss became desperate and pushed Mickie to the turnbuckle following it with a DDT to retain her championship.

Elias vs. Jason Jordan

Elias was trying to sing a song but Jason Jordan cut him off by throwing vegetables. This happened for a couple of times setting up this unwanted match. Jordan picked up the win by connecting with his neck breaker finisher.

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

The Cruiserweight title changed hands via Enzo's dirty tricks. He poked Kalisto into the eyes while the referee was not watching. Then he connected with the JawdnZo move to become a two-time Cruiserweight champion.

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins), Kurt Angle vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro, Sheamus (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)

Ambrose, Rollins and Kurt Angle made a Shield-like entrance. After the initial run from the babyfaces, Strowman hit a running powerslam to Angle through a table. This took out the Raw GM from the contest. A miscommunication happened between Kane and Strowman after which the monster among men was taken out in a garbage truck by his own partners.

While Ambrose and Rollins were receiving beatdowns from their 4 opponents, Angle came back and neutralized Sheamus and Cesaro via slamming on the ramp. Kane was taken out by the trio as they delivered the triple powerbomb to The Miz to get the pinfall win.