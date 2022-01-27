Another PPV planned for Wrestlemania 38 weekend; WWE Hall of Fame update

The current plan is to host WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver II on the same day of WrestleMania 38 Night One. It’s likely that the TakeOver term will be dropped when the event will officially be announced.

WWE has recently confirmed that the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the next NXT Specials on the WWE Network/Peacock will air during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas, Texas with a large Superstore Axxess but the schedule is yet to be revealed.

As first reported by @dallasnews, the most stupendous week in @WrestleMania history is coming to Dallas featuring two nights of #WrestleMania 38, #WWERaw, #SmackDown, #WWENXT Stand & Deliver, Hall of Fame, and Superstore Axxess.https://t.co/HpQIoVwgzR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2022

In an update, PWInsider has reported that current plans call for NXT Stand & Deliver to be held on the same day as Night One of WrestleMania 38, Saturday, April 2.

It was noted that this plan is still very preliminary and could change. As of now, the NXT event could be taped and aired between 12-3 PM ET on Saturday as a matinee show. Since Wrestlemania 38 begins at standard 8 PM ET, it would leave a few hours between the two events.

There’s no update on where this NXT event will take place but it’s likely that the booked Raw/Smackdown venues for that weekend could be utilized. (Wrestlemania 38 takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Arlington, Texas, and WWE generally uses the American Airlines Center in the same area for their weekly shows)

Stand & Deliver II will be the second PPV event from NXT 2.0 brand. The first such show took place in the first week of December 2021 in the form of WarGames.

NXT New Year’s Evil went down on a regular episode in the first week of January while Vengeance Day 2022 will also be hosted in a similar fashion on February 15 on the USA Network.

PWInsider also noted that WWE intends to tape the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 31 which will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Dallas Morning News has also confirmed the same stating that WWE will host a separate Hall of Fame ceremony around the Wrestlemania 38 weekend.

The current plan (that could still change) is to air the 2022 edition of WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Peacock/WWE Network after the April 1 episode of SmackDown goes off the air on FOX at 10 PM EST. Going by the schedule, it will be presented in a taped format.

There is still no word on the venue for the Hall of Fame ceremony but The Undertaker is likely to be the headlining inductee given that the program will be happening in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. The Phenome may also be involved in Wrestlemania 38 in some non-wrestling capacity.