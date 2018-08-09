Are WWE officials happy with Paige’s role as Smackdown GM?

The wrestling career of Paige came to an end during the post-Wrestlemania episode of Monday Night Raw. Four years ago at the same time and place, she arrived in the scene to write a new chapter in women's wrestling history. A neck injury brought an early end to that story as she was forced to announce early retirement from wrestling.

We never expected to see her again in the WWE on a regular basis after her episodes in the last year. Paige had earned a bad reputation for herself as she made the news headlines for all wrong reasons multiple times. It included a private media leak incident that almost ruined her life.

WWE had earlier suspended her two times. So we were in doubts whether she can do justice to her managerial role. Paige has always led a bohemian life and so it's hard to digest for the fans to see her as a GM. But, the former Divas Champion has managed to prove all the doubters wrong. Currently, she is the busiest authority figure in the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com says the higher-ups are more than pleased to have Paige as the GM of Smackdown Live and she is likely to get more responsibility and TV time in the new year until Wrestlemania 35.

Here are the updates from the source, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

"Additionally, Johnson elucidated that the WWE could feature her more prominently on its television programming especially towards WrestleMania 35 season next year since the movie based on her life would be releasing around the same timeline."

WWE plans to have a global release for the upcoming movie based on Paige's life. The movie co-produced by The Rock's production house is named Fighting with My Family. This is the first time that a female pro-wrestler gets her own autobiography.

It is slated for a pre-Wrestlemania release in 2019. So the youngest Divas Champion is likely to be all over WWE TV to promote the upcoming venture. She will also continue to play a crucial role on the blue brand in Shane McMahon's absence.