Becky Lynch signs new WWE contract; Spotted training for return

In what appears to be a big step towards her return to action, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. However, not much details are available regarding the amount or longevity of the contract, at this point.



Ringside News has come up with the news that WWE inked a new deal with Becky Lynch. They were apparently told that the whole thing was “quietly” done a few weeks ago. Perhaps, this signing might help the former Raw Women’s Champion to be back on WWE TV around the summer, although nothing is confirmed.



Per the reports of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Becky Lynch was offered a new multi-year deal in early 2019 which was eventually signed leading up to the historic Wrestlemania 35 All-Women Main Event match also featuring Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Keeping that in mind, it’s safe to say that Lynch’s last WWE contract was intact for a couple of years.





In more news to the situation, a new photo has been released from the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy showing Becky Lynch is sweating it out, possibly in hope for her in-ring return. It should be noted that this academy is jointly run by her fiancée Seth Rollins and Marek Brave in Davenport, Iowa.The caption on the photo says, “Charging into the weekend like…” where Lynch can be seen working out with others on their stationary bikes. The popular WWE Superstar didn’t stop training through her pregnancy and she is certainly working hard to shred off some pounds after giving birth to her baby, last December.Many fans were hoping to see Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 37 amid rumours and teasing on Instagram. She was speculated to share a segment with Bayley but The Bella Twins came out instead and gave a beating to the self-proclaimed Role Model of WWE.The last time The MAN was seen in a WWE ring was during the post-Money in the Bank episode of Monday Night Raw. She announced her pregnancy before awarding the Raw Women’s Title to Asuka who won the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, last year. There’s no confirmed update on when WWE plans to bring her back on TV.