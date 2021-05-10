Becky Lynch signs new WWE contract; Spotted training for return

Bengaluru, May 10: Mother’s Day for the WWE Universe couldn’t have a better end as they received some good news around The MOM.
In what appears to be a big step towards her return to action, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. However, not much details are available regarding the amount or longevity of the contract, at this point.
Ringside News has come up with the news that WWE inked a new deal with Becky Lynch. They were apparently told that the whole thing was “quietly” done a few weeks ago. Perhaps, this signing might help the former Raw Women’s Champion to be back on WWE TV around the summer, although nothing is confirmed.
Per the reports of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Becky Lynch was offered a new multi-year deal in early 2019 which was eventually signed leading up to the historic Wrestlemania 35 All-Women Main Event match also featuring Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Keeping that in mind, it’s safe to say that Lynch’s last WWE contract was intact for a couple of years.
