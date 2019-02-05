English

Becky Lynch attacks Stephanie McMahon after suspension from WWE

By Raja
Becky Lynch (image courtesy WWE.com)
Becky Lynch (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, February 5: Becky Lynch started this week’s WWE Raw in the most heated way possible to prove yet again why she is the hottest property in sports entertainment now. What was a formal invitation to the flagship show, turned into a brawl inside the ring albeit to the pleasure of the fans. In the process, The Man got herself suspended from WWE.

WWE Raw kicked off last night with Stephanie McMahon's return to the show after a gap of almost two months. She was indeed happy to introduce the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Becky Lynch. After congratulating The Man for her achievements, Stephanie went on to address a bigger issue.

Becky Lynch has suffered a knee injury at Royal Rumble thanks to Nia Jax and that worsened during a brawl with Charlotte Flair on last week's Smackdown. After that Becky Lynch was reluctant to receive any medical attention from the doctors just because she did not want to go on any further hiatus.

Stephanie McMahon demanded her to follow WWE’s policy and immediately go for a check-up. Or else, she threatened to suspend her. But, The Irish Lass-Kicker disobeyed the orders which prompted McMahon announce her suspension. An irate Becky Lynch pounced on the Billion Dollar Princess from behind and attacked Stephanie in the turnbuckle area.

She tried to lock in the dis-arm-her on the commissioner, but the security personnel ran out to stop her. A number of security guards were also out inside the ring and they also received some shots from the fired-up contender. She was ultimately escorted out of the arena, but not before a verbal confrontation broke out between her and Ronda Rousey in the backstage.

For now, Becky Lynch will have to stay out of action as per the updates from WWE.com which are as follows,

“Stephanie McMahon suspended Becky Lynch until The Man has her injured left knee examined and cleared by WWE medical personnel. On the night she won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, which she parlayed into a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, Lynch sustained a knee injury and has required a brace ever since.”

It looks like 2019 Royal Rumble winner might return to in-ring action only for the Wrestlemania 35 main event when she challenges Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw women’s championship.

FullTime: RAY 1 - 2 LGN
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
