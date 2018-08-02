Big announcements for next week’s WWE Smackdown Live

We can't say the same about the blue brand of the WWE. The feuds and matchups are immensely unique on a weekly basis. This past edition was no exception with two big returns. The women's title picture was changed all of a sudden through the main event. Plus, the tag team tournament continued.

A solid tag team match was in-store on the show between The Usos and The Bar. It was perhaps the best tag team match in recent memory. Legends like Big Show and fans have praised this matchup to a big extent. It also hypes up the finale of the tourney that is set to culminate next week.

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso this week to secure a spot in the final. They will take on the New Day on the next episode, renewing an infamous rivalry. The prize for the winners is even better. They will get to challenge the Bludgeon Brothers at the Summerslam PPV event.

Considering that the Bludgeons are solid heel champions, they will receive babyface opponents. So The New Day are the favorites to win the number one contender's match and confirm yet another championship match at Summerslam PPV event. This should be another classic tag team match at the PPV event.

Meanwhile, another return is set on next week's show. AJ Styles will come back to the house that he built at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. He was absent from this week's episode following the attack of Samoa Joe. It was just a storyline perspective to sideline him from Smackdown TV.

In reality, the WWE Champion was present on the dark segment once Smackdown went off the air. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Wrestlemania rematch. Next week, he would come back to give suitable replies to the insults made by Joe. The contender blasted the champion mentioning his family that already made the Summerslam rivalry quite personal.