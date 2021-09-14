Big E cashes in MITB contract on Raw, becomes new WWE Champion

The September 13 episode of WWE’s flagship show originally had a WWE Championship match scheduled on the main event with Bobby Lashley defending the belt against one-half of WWE Raw tag team champions, Randy Orton.

As seen in the match, Lashley planted Orton with a spear to pick up the clean pinfall win in order to retain his title after a lot of shenanigans outside the ring involving Riddle and MVP. Adding insult to injury, Lashley also put Orton through the announce table after the match.

The All-Mighty tended to close the show posing with his title but out came Big E to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract amid huge cheers from the fans. E targeted the hurt knees of Lashley but he was soon downed with a spear. After trading some moves, E lifted Lashley for the Big Ending finisher and secured the win.

BIG E IS CASHING IN HIS MONEY IN THE BANK CONTRACT RIGHT NOW ON #WWERAW!!!!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/4rrVM4QuN4 — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

The crowd in the TD Garden in Boston went nuts as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joined Big E in the ring for the celebration. He raised the WWE Title in the air as pyro exploded all around the arena.

Lashley was seen limping up the ramp as E hit the turnbuckles to pose, raising the title with the wild fans chanting for him. WWE’s official Twitter account has since been changed to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION.”

BIG E vs. BOBBY LASHLEY FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/oqlD6Ipp9R — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

BIG E IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mPw1rdDKE — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

As reported in our Raw preview for this week, WWE went head-to-head with Monday Night Football but despite the competition, they wanted to achieve good ratings or viewership. This is why they had moved Lashley vs. Orton WWE Title match from Extreme Rules to RAW, in the first place.

Later Big E, originally a Smackdown roster member, appeared on Raw after dropping the following tweet.

“Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.”

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/fjKGbbO0q3 — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 14, 2021

Throughout the latest edition of Raw, E teased about cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, making the fans glued to their TV screen for the moment to arrive. By the end of the night, he stayed true to his words and pinned the most dominant superstar of Raw in 2021 to become the WWE Champion.

This is Big E’s first run with the WWE Title. He is the second member of The New Day faction (after Kofi Kingston) to win the most prestigious gold in sports entertainment. Bobby Lashley held the title for 195 days before dropping it to E. He won the title from The Miz on the March 1 episode of RAW.